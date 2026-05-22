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SPCA of Northern Nevada & Lithia Reno Subaru's Fee-Waived Adoption Event

SPCA of Northern Nevada & Lithia Reno Subaru's Fee-Waived Adoption Event

We're thrilled to partner with Lithia Reno Subaru for a FEE-WAIVED adoption event at their dealership on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 10am to 2pm.
 

Join us for another FEE-WAIVED adoption event with our friends at Lithia Reno Subaru! Meet adoptable pets on Saturday, June 6, at the Lithia Reno Subaru dealership, located at 2270 Kietzke Lane, during this special community event.

This WOOFderful opportunity helps connect our adoptable pets with new audiences throughout northern Nevada, giving even more pets the chance to be seen by potential adopters and find loving homes.

A huge THANK YOU to our partners at Lithia Reno Subaru for their ongoing support of our lifesaving mission and for sponsoring the adoption fees of the pets attending the event.

*Our trained SPCA-NN team will be on-site to assist with our standard conversation-based adoption process and help make great matches between pets and people. 🐶🐱💕

Lithia Reno Subaru Dealership
FREE PET ADOPTIONS!!
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SPCA of Northern Nevada
775-324-7773
sydneyd@spcanevada.org
https://spcanevada.org

Artist Group Info

SPCA of Northern Nevada
faithz@spcanevada.org
https://spcanevada.org/
Lithia Reno Subaru Dealership
2270 Kietzke
Reno, Nevada 89502
(775) 284-8000
https://www.lithiasubarureno.com/