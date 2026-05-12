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Subra at the Castle

Subra at the Castle

Guitar, bass, drums, piano, banjo, ukulele...he can do it all! Subra Doyle is a passionate musician and guitarist who has been playing since the age of 7 and performing since the age of 13.
Passionate about various genres, including jazz, blues, reggae, and folk, Subra enjoys weaving multiple genres into his music, often performing complex and evolving live looping performances with musical layers that engage the senses.
Catch good vibes with Subra Doyle's songs and serenades at Vikingsholm Castle. Enjoy a twilight reception at Emerald Bay, arguably one of the coolest venues in Tahoe, with arguably one of the coolest venues in Tahoe!
This is a fundraising event, so your ticket supports education programs and restoration projects in the Tahoe California State Parks!
Tickets are $110 ($100 for SSPF Park Donors), which includes an exclusive experience of driving down to Emerald Bay, parking, a private twilight reception with live music, and heavy appetizers. A reservation is required, so book now!

Emerald Bay State Park
100-110
04:45 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Sierra State Parks Foundation
info@sierrastateparks.org
www.sierrastateparks.org
Emerald Bay State Park
Hwy 89
South Lake Tahoe, California 96150