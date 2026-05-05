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The Truth about Scams in the Age of A.I.

The Truth about Scams in the Age of A.I.

Scams are not new, but the tools being used have changed.

The truth is that artificial intelligence has made many scams harder to recognize. Common misconceptions include believing scams are easy to spot, only target people who are not tech-savvy, or rely on obvious mistakes or poor grammar.

This seminar examines the realities of scams in the age of A.I., including voice cloning, realistic emails and text messages, impersonation of trusted organizations or family members, and misleading investment and medical marketing. We will focus on how these schemes work and why they are effective.

Attendees will gain clearer understanding of current risks, warning signs, and practical steps to reduce exposure and protect personal and financial information.

Reno Sparks Convention Center
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM on Thu, 14 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Retired Living Truth Series
775-432-6398
RLTS@junellgroup.com
https://www.retiredlivingtruthseries.com/
Reno Sparks Convention Center
4590 S Virginia St.
Reno, Nevada 89502
(775) 827-7620
https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/