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Voter Education Panel

Voter Education Panel

The June Primary election is around the corner, and the time to prepare is now! Join the Registrar of Voters Office, community leaders, and democracy advocates fora voter education panel to ensure you feel confident going into election season

Rio Nilo Reno
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada
775-800-1851
lbecerra@planevada.org
www.planevada.org
Rio Nilo Reno
2600 Virginia Street
Las Vegas, Nevada 89502
(775) 857-0347
rioniloreno@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/RioNiloReno/