Voter Education Panel
Voter Education Panel
The June Primary election is around the corner, and the time to prepare is now! Join the Registrar of Voters Office, community leaders, and democracy advocates fora voter education panel to ensure you feel confident going into election season
Rio Nilo Reno
06:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 6 May 2026
Event Supported By
Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada
775-800-1851
lbecerra@planevada.org
Rio Nilo Reno
2600 Virginia StreetLas Vegas, Nevada 89502
(775) 857-0347
rioniloreno@gmail.com