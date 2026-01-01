Science Distilled: Reporting from the Rainforest

Join us on June 11 from 7-9 p.m. at The Discovery museum in Reno for an evening of stories, science, and journalism adventures from Costa Rica.

Hear directly from the University of Nevada, Reno students who reported from the rainforest in Costa Rica and documented scientific research through video, photography, audio, and writing.

They will present their reporting on topics including the impacts of pesticides on health; light pollution on beetles; ecotourism; plastic in bird nests; wildlife vehicle collisions; the coffee-making process; the smells of the rainforest; and hummingbird and frog ecosystems.

Students will also showcase three documentaries on the decline of caterpillars; an exploration of how a rainforest grows; and a kids’ documentary about peccaries.

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Save the Date:

📅 Thursday, June 11, from 7-9 p.m.

📍 The Discovery (490 S. Center Street, Reno, NV 89501)

Visit nvdm.org for more event details.

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