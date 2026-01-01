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Science Distilled: Reporting from the Rainforest

Event visual for Reporting from the rainforest. June 11, 2026 at 7 p.m. at The Discovery museum in Reno. Admission is $10 for members and $15 for nonmembers.

Science Distilled: Reporting from the Rainforest

Join us on June 11 from 7-9 p.m. at The Discovery museum in Reno for an evening of stories, science, and journalism adventures from Costa Rica.

Hear directly from the University of Nevada, Reno students who reported from the rainforest in Costa Rica and documented scientific research through video, photography, audio, and writing.

They will present their reporting on topics including the impacts of pesticides on health; light pollution on beetles; ecotourism; plastic in bird nests; wildlife vehicle collisions; the coffee-making process; the smells of the rainforest; and hummingbird and frog ecosystems.

Students will also showcase three documentaries on the decline of caterpillars; an exploration of how a rainforest grows; and a kids’ documentary about peccaries.

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Save the Date:

📅 Thursday, June 11, from 7-9 p.m.

📍 The Discovery (490 S. Center Street, Reno, NV 89501)

Visit nvdm.org for more event details.

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The Discovery
$10 for members of The Discovery; $15 for nonmembers
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science and the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno
https://www.unr.edu/journalism/professional-experience/hitchcock-project
The Discovery
490 S. Center Street
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-786-1000
info@nvdm.org
https://nvdm.org