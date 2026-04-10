New video identification tool aims to improve detection of invasive species in Lake Tahoe

This new resource supports early detection and prevention by making species identification more accurate and accessible to a wide audience, said CEO Colin West.

"Many AIS identification toolkits are PDF or text-based with low-resolution photographs. With this toolkit, we're bringing Hollywood-level video quality to the field of aquatic invasive species identification," he said.

The scientific dive team took cameras underwater and captured footage of a New Zealand mud snail in its natural habitat.

"We have video of it crawling over what look like crystals, but they're actually grains of sand. You can see every detail, including the little antennas and horn lids that come out of the shell."

Phase one of the project includes footage of 11 different species, and the organization plans to add more next year.

This initiative is supported by the Martis Fund, the Martis Camp Foundation, and the Tahoe Community Foundation.

