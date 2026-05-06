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New Orleans needs to prepare to relocate residents, new climate study says

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published May 6, 2026 at 1:46 AM PDT

NPR's Leila Fadel asks Jesse Keenan of Tulane University about a new study that suggests New Orleans could become uninhabitable by the end of the century.

Copyright 2026 NPR

Corrected: May 6, 2026 at 8:10 AM PDT
A previous headline incorrectly said that a new study suggests New Orleans will be surrounded by the ocean within decades. While the study predicts that New Orleans will be surrounded by the ocean in the future, it does not indicate when that could happen.
NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel