Overwhelmed by skin care products? Cut through the noise with our new newsletter

I own at least 10 skin care products. Of those, I use four regularly, and one or two I apply occasionally. And the others? Honestly, they're just gathering dust.

Today, many of us have a veritable beauty counter in our bathrooms. It's easy to feel that if you don't use the right serums, acids, creams and masks, you're doomed to wrinkled, splotchy and prematurely aged skin.

Do we really need all this stuff to achieve healthy, attractive skin?

That's the topic of Life Kit's Guide to Skin Care. In this newsletter series, you'll learn how to create a routine and find products that work for your goals right now and in the years to come.

We hope our guide helps you make more-informed choices about your skin, instead of using a throw-everything-at-it approach that can irritate your complexion — and strain your budget.

How to sign up

To sign up for this newsletter series, click here and enter your email address. Over the course of a week, you'll get guidance from half a dozen skin care experts — including dermatologists, researchers and cosmetic chemists. Some of them also do consulting work for companies that make skin care products.

Sign up at any time to begin your journey.

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Expert advice on skin care, straight to your inbox

In this weeklong series, we'll send you four emails that dive into different facets of skin care. Here's what to expect:

Email 1: The three products your skin really needs. Also: Can topical products slow down skin aging?

The three products your skin really needs. Also: Can topical products slow down skin aging? Email 2: What works to move the needle in skin health and appearance? Decoding active ingredients in over-the-counter products. Plus: Are expensive products better?

What works to move the needle in skin health and appearance? Decoding active ingredients in over-the-counter products. Plus: Are expensive products better? Email 3: Botox, fillers and more: How to address common skin issues that are beyond the scope of topical products. Plus: 4 skin-boosting lifestyle habits.

Botox, fillers and more: How to address common skin issues that are beyond the scope of topical products. Plus: 4 skin-boosting lifestyle habits. Email 4: All about the routine: How do you layer products? Is there a difference between daytime vs. nighttime products? How do you know whether your routine is working?

After this newsletter series ends, you'll receive weekly emails from Life Kit on lifestyle topics like health, money, relationships and more.

Why a simple skin care routine matters

The world of skin care is overwhelming. You can spend a lot of time and money on products that you don't even need. Knowing what will keep your skin healthy and looking good is the best strategy. The rest? It's just noise.

At its most basic level, skin care is about keeping our outermost layer healthy so it can function as intended, says dermatologist and dermatologic surgeon Michelle Henry.

But skin also needs topical support to help keep that protective barrier intact.

In this series, you'll learn which products are essential and whether your skin concerns — wrinkles, hyperpigmentation, loose skin — may require more than a cream or serum.

But manage your expectations, say experts. Supporting your skin through the years doesn't mean it will look forever young — and it shouldn't, says Henry.

"Just because you don't have wrinkle-free, rosy skin does not mean it's not healthy," Henry says. "Healthy skin is comfortable, functional skin. And the good thing is that for the most part, healthy skin does look beautiful."

Sign up for Life Kit's Guide to Skin Care here.

Kelle Walsh is a health and wellness journalist based in Colorado.

This story was edited by Malaka Gharib. The visual editor is CJ Riculan. We'd love to hear from you. Email us at LifeKit@npr.org. Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter.

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