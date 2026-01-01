Guadalupe Alvarez is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is currently pursuing her Masters in multimedia, with an emphasis in science communications, and works as a Graduate Assistant with The Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science. Her reporting interests include issues related to ecology, conservation, environment, and Indigenous communities.

Alvarez was born and raised in Reno, Nevada, but has had the opportunity to travel throughout Northern Nevada and Central America as an archaeologist. Outside of journalism, she enjoys acting, dancing, and collaging. She hopes to continue to explore the connections between culture, community, science, and our relationship to the land through audio storytelling.

