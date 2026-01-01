Ina Wilson joined the KUNR staff in 2026 in the marketing, membership, and sales division. She has worked as an advertising sales executive for over 30 years, from San Francisco to locally with companies such as Spectrum and Gannett for the Reno Gazette Journal.

In her roles as an advertising executive, she worked with many clients to enhance their marketing strategies and bolster their digital presence. In her role with KUNR, she is working to strengthen how KUNR reaches and serves our community and to grow our membership base to include a broader spectrum of supporters. She will also be assisting in growing KUNR’s corporate sponsorships.

Ina is a graduate of the University of Colorado with degrees in psychology and creative writing, and the Brooks Institute in Santa Barbara with a degree in photography. She is a native Nevadan living in Reno and enjoys a wide variety of creative endeavors — including pottery, where she has a studio in her dining room and a kiln in the garage.