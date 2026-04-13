© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR Arts on the Airwaves radio show logo. Explore Northern Nevada’s Art Scene with host Chris Morrison.
Arts on the Airwaves

Extended Interview with Kat Fulwider and Kari Barber

By Chris Morrison
Published April 13, 2026 at 11:36 AM PDT
Lake Tahoe Documentary Film Festival logo
Lake Tahoe Documentary Film Festival

Listen to an extended interview with Kat Fulwider, an announcer and occasional reporter on KUNR, and Kari Barber, associate dean at the Reynolds School of Journalism and professor of electronic media at the University of Nevada, Reno. They speak about their recent films The Last Sheepherders and The Muralist, both of which are featured at the 2026 Lake Tahoe Documentary Film Festival April 17-19 in South Lake Tahoe.

The interview was recorded April 7, 2026.

Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.

Arts on the Airwaves
Chris Morrison
Chris Morrison is Content Coordinator and Producer at KNCJ public radio, where he is the host of “KNCJ Wednesday Evening Classics” and “Horizons.”
See stories by Chris Morrison