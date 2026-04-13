Extended Interview with Kat Fulwider and Kari Barber

Listen to an extended interview with Kat Fulwider, an announcer and occasional reporter on KUNR, and Kari Barber, associate dean at the Reynolds School of Journalism and professor of electronic media at the University of Nevada, Reno. They speak about their recent films The Last Sheepherders and The Muralist, both of which are featured at the 2026 Lake Tahoe Documentary Film Festival April 17-19 in South Lake Tahoe.

The interview was recorded April 7, 2026.

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Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.