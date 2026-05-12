A Liar’s Cruise
A Liar’s Cruise
Welcome autumn with our 12th annual park-benefitting cruise! Enjoy spellbinding stories (true or false, you decide!), free-flowing fine wine by Highway 12 Winery, and endless appetizers. A cash bar will be available.
A live auction of marvelous treasures and experiences will be offered, benefiting the Sierra State Parks Foundation.
Seating is limited, and reservations are required. We highly recommend guests arrive at 3:30 pm as the boat leaves sharply at 4 pm! We predict the boat will return to the docks at 6 pm.
Tickets are $85 ($75 donors), which includes a sunset cruise, access to multiple entertaining speakers, heavy appetizers, and free wine.
Tahoe Gal
75-85
03:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sierra State Parks Foundation
info@sierrastateparks.org