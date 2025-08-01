Big Bluegrass Benefit Concert 2026

A bluegrass benefit concert supporting Sugar Pine Point State Park and our Tahoe State Parks!

Band Line-up: Loretta Lynch, Broken Compass Bluegrass, and Jessica Malone Band

Food Vendor: Now We Taco’n Olympicos Food Truck

Dance to professional live bluegrass bands overlooking the Big Blue at Sugar Pine Point State Park. Tasty food vendors, Tahoe National Brewing Co. beers, and Highway 12 Winery wines are available for purchase. Bring your low-back chairs, flashlights, and warm clothing.

Doors open at 4 pm. Music begins at 5 pm and goes until dark. The first 100 tickets are available at $40 for Early Bird pricing! General Admission is $45 per person, students with a valid college ID are $30 per person, and children 6-12 are $10 per child (kids under 6 are free!). Tickets will be available at the door for $50. Parking is $10*. This event has sold out in previous years, so we encourage you to pre-order your tickets.

VIP seating is available and includes special seating next to the stage, a personal concierge, and exclusive food and beverage service. Limited to 20.

*Parking is limited. Additional parking can be found on the campground side. We encourage car-pooling and the use of public transportation. Sorry, no refunds.

