BRÜKA THEATRE - 33rd Year - WILD CARD Brüka Theatre’s 16th Annual YOUTH Performing Arts Workshop Summer Intensive In Collaboration with The Wilbur D. May Arboretum

BRÜKA THEATRE - 33rd Year - WILD CARD

Brüka Theatre’s 16th Annual YOUTH Performing Arts Workshop Summer Intensive

In Collaboration with The Wilbur May Arboretum

THE MAGIC GARDEN

SIGN-UPS BEGIN ON JUNE 8, 2026

Seven Days In July: July 13 - 19, 2026

Performance: Sunday, July 19, 2026 @ Wilbur May Arboretum

For Ages 11 - 17

Sign Up at: https://www.simpletix.com/e/bruka-s-16th-annual-youth-performing-arts-tickets-278594

An Original YOUTH Theatre Creation Workshop & Performance

RENO, NV. Sign the kids up for our annual youth workshop at Brüka Theatre, a truly inspiring and creative experience in theatre creation in which young artists are nurtured in a positive and safe theatre environment. This is the only youth workshop in our area that develops original plays with participants. This year’s workshop theme is “The Magic Garden” and is a very special collaboration with The Wilbur May Arboretum. Three of the full days will take place at Bruka Theatre and three of the full days will take place at San Rafael Park - The Ranch House and Arboretum. We will build off the base idea of a magical garden come to life. As participants create their own play, they are led by working theatre professionals in activities designed to develop and foster an original theatre creation employing imagination, concentration, and confidence with acting, movement/dance, voice, technique, character, theatrical outdoor design, and appreciation of the theatrical artistic journey presented in a seven-day collaborative workshop followed by a public performance.

This is a special and unique opportunity to work with artists from Brüka Theatre to develop a play using acting tools, scene work, playwriting, improvisation and dance/movement while exploring, adapting, and working together to create an original piece for public performance at The Wilbur May Arboretum on July 19, 2026. Open to 20 participants. Sign up by July 1, 2026, for $300. $350 after July 1, 2026.

Camp Schedule: One Week In July: July 13 – 19, 2026

GENERAL HOURS: 10 am to 4 pm weekdays with adequate breaks.

LUNCH: 11:45 am to 12:30 pm. Participants must provide their own lunch and we ask that each participant, if able, sign up to bring snacks for the group one of the days.

Public Performance - Sunday July 19, 2026 @ 11:00 AM

@ The Wilbur May Arboretum

4 Internships/Assistants Available for ages 17 – 19

(Theatrical, Leadership, Technical or Writing experience is a plus.)

Link to apply for Internship: https://forms.gle/GVWQJkY89YEB236X6

2 Partial Scholarships Available thanks to Ezzy's Gift

($200 Towards Tuition) Please write a 250-word essay including the desire to participate in the Performing Arts Camp, prior experience, and limitations.

Additional Opportunities - We will figure that out as we go.

ABOUT BRÜKA THEATRE:

Workshop Artists

Mary Bennett – Core Director/Producer. Improvisation. Acting. Creation. Story.

Producing Artistic Director – Brüka Theatre. Works as actor, director, producer and Artist in Residence for The Nevada Arts Council and The Sierra Arts Foundation. Mary has been teaching Drama at Doral Middle School this past year while continuing to work with Brüka. Mary has also worked with The Reno Phil and has been commissioned by The Nevada Museum Of Art to bring Anne Brigman and The Victorian Radicals to life. Bennett has worked as a professional theatre maker for many moons as well as playing Madame Curry with The Carson City Ghost Walk. She has adapted fairy tales and created original plays in workshops for and with children and adults for the duration of her theatrical career. Mary teaches drama at Doral Academy.

Alexander Biber – Movement. Choreography. Story.

Alex is currently the Ballet Master of The Nevada Dance Company and is a past company member of the Sacramento Ballet, has danced with The Australian National Ballet Company, and has also danced and choreographed with Sierra Nevada Ballet. Alex’s work as a teaching artist spans more than a decade with Brüka, schools and dance companies. Most notably, Alex has worked as choreographer/creator on Brüka’s Buttcracker series and has been seen in numerous Brüka performances.

Michael Grimm - Acting. Creation. Story. Design.

Mike has been an actor, writer, director and graphic designer for Brüka for over 27 years and has designed over 100 posters for Brüka, and shared in Brüka’s branding. Grimm creates comics and illustrations for the Reno News & Review. teaches in the Washoe County school district and raises his family. Some of his notable Brüka’s appearances include: Bent, Mother Courage, Noises Off, Three Penny Opera, Cabaret, Waiting For Godot, Wizard of Oz, True West, Frozen. Shows I directed or wrote: A Christmas Carol, Little Murders, I’m Not Afraid of You!, Titus Andronicus, A Streetcar Named Desire.

David Simpson - Technical/Facility Director. Design. Management.

David Simpson, born in Reno, Hug High School graduate, learned the art of photography during five years in the Navy as a Photographer's Mate aboard the U.S.S. Constellation. In the early 90's, he was introduced to theatre in Modesto, CA, and has been involved since, “sometimes immersed in it, sometimes not [with] various duties, a few roles, numerous venues, a lot of shows.” At Brüka, Dave brings stage productions to life through his lighting and sound expertise. Artists and audiences throughout the region have benefited from his tireless work ethic and attention to detail when building a world on stage with sight and sound.

We may have other artists working with students in acting, make-up, costuming, theatrical devices, and playwriting. Students will need to have access to a working computer.