Ladies of Emerald Bay: Recollections from our Youth featuring Rosie Smith and Sarah Robertson

All aboard the luxurious Rum Runner for an elegant night where two incredible, historical lady icons recount the Tahoe - Emerald Bay glory days of their youth. Indulge in fancy hors d'oeuvres, beer, and a fan favorite, Highway 12 wine. The conversations and questions weave an unforgettable tapestry, truly a magical event among those who attend. It makes Emerald Bay come alive to hear the truly captivating stories of these exquisite women.

The Rum Runner leaves from the Round Hill Pines Beach Resort in Zephyr Cove, NV. It leaves at 5 pm and returns by 7:30 pm. We highly recommend arriving by 4:30/45 pm to avoid missing the boat! Enjoy a walk on the beach if you get there early.

Note, while this talk features two incredible women, any gender is welcome to the event!

Tickets are $100 ($90 for SSPF Donors) and includes a cruise, guided program, fine, and heavy apps!

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About the Ladies:

Rosalee (Rosie) Smith has been visiting Tahoe since 1945, when she camped with her family at D.L. Bliss State Park. Rosie spent her teen years' summers working down at the Emerald Bay Resort. This began her love for the California State Parks at Lake Tahoe. She has had a cabin on Tahoe’s West Shore since 1968 and makes it her summer home now. She volunteered to help in the parks in 2000 and has been involved with Living History Day at Sugar Pine Point State Park. She is a docent at the Vikingsholm Castle and Hellman-Ehrman Mansion and volunteers at the Sierra State Park Visitor Centers.

Sarah Robertson spent her childhood summers living in Emerald Bay/Vikingsholm at Lake Tahoe, as her Mother, Dr. Helen H. Smith, was a Seasonal Interpretive Specialist for California State Parks for 47 summers at Emerald Bay and has continued to travel to Tahoe and her beloved Emerald Bay each summer since leaving California in 1979. Sarah and her family enjoy the splendor of the Tahoe/Donner State Parks each year, and she is originally from Palo Alto, CA.

