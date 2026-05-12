Legacy Day at Donner Memorial State Park

Legacy Day returns at Donner Memorial State Park for its fourth annual celebration of the land’s legacy, its cultural and natural history, and the people who inhabited the land. Bring the family for this free event and enjoy live music, food truck, historical half-mile tours, wagon rides, children’s activities, visiting exhibitors, and a riveting talk on the perils the King of Pines is facing! Admission is free. The $10 parking fee remains in effect.

Stay for The Kings of Pines in Peril by Maria Mircheva, the Executive Director of the Sugar Pine Foundation, at 4 pm. This is a great talk for children, too.

Thank you to our partners: Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Town of Truckee, Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, Truckee Tahoe Lumber Company, Tahoe Guide, and Tahoe.com.

