Pipes on the River: Michael Szostak

Trinity Cathedral is honored to host Dr. Michael Szostak, a renowned international concert organist, who has performed at Trinity's Pipes on the River concert series over the past few years. Dr. Szostak will perform Improvisations on an American tune, 8 movements from Clerambault (1676-1749), Leyenda from Spanish Suite by Albeniz, and close with Improvisations on American Suite. As always, the Pipes on the River concerts are free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed.