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Pipes on the River: Michael Szostak

Pipes on the River: Michael Szostak

Trinity Cathedral is honored to host Dr. Michael Szostak, a renowned international concert organist, who has performed at Trinity's Pipes on the River concert series over the past few years. Dr. Szostak will perform Improvisations on an American tune, 8 movements from Clerambault (1676-1749), Leyenda from Spanish Suite by Albeniz, and close with Improvisations on American Suite. As always, the Pipes on the River concerts are free and open to the public. Donations are welcomed.

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 5 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Reno
info@trinityreno.org
www.trinityreno.org

Artist Group Info

Michal Szostak, D.Mus.A
www.michalszostak.org/cv
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Reno
200 Island Avenue
Reno, Nevada 89501
775-329-4279
info@trinityreno.org
trinityreno.org