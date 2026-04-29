Reno Gem & Mineral Society Artisan Festival
Reno Gem & Mineral Society Artisan Festival
Discover the beauty of the Earth at the Reno Gem & Mineral Society Spring Artisan Festival! Join us for a unique shopping experience featuring handcrafted and natural treasures created and collected by members of the Reno Gem & Mineral Society. Come explore the natural wonders of the Earth and support local artisans.
Browse a fascinating selection of:
Beautiful handcrafted jewelry
One-of-a-kind artisan creations
Sparkling crystals and minerals
Polished rocks and gemstones
Natural specimens
Stone slabs for lapidary work
And many other earth-inspired treasures!
Every item tells a story — whether it was discovered in the field or transformed into art by skilled silversmiths and lapidary artists. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet local artisans, learn about rocks and minerals, and find unique gifts you won’t see anywhere else.
Free admission – Fun for all ages!