Reno Gem & Mineral Society Artisan Festival

Discover the beauty of the Earth at the Reno Gem & Mineral Society Spring Artisan Festival! Join us for a unique shopping experience featuring handcrafted and natural treasures created and collected by members of the Reno Gem & Mineral Society. Come explore the natural wonders of the Earth and support local artisans.

Browse a fascinating selection of:

Beautiful handcrafted jewelry

One-of-a-kind artisan creations

Sparkling crystals and minerals

Polished rocks and gemstones

Natural specimens

Stone slabs for lapidary work

And many other earth-inspired treasures!

Every item tells a story — whether it was discovered in the field or transformed into art by skilled silversmiths and lapidary artists. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet local artisans, learn about rocks and minerals, and find unique gifts you won’t see anywhere else.

Free admission – Fun for all ages!

