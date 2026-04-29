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Reno Gem & Mineral Society Artisan Festival

Reno Gem & Mineral Society Artisan Festival

Discover the beauty of the Earth at the Reno Gem & Mineral Society Spring Artisan Festival! Join us for a unique shopping experience featuring handcrafted and natural treasures created and collected by members of the Reno Gem & Mineral Society. Come explore the natural wonders of the Earth and support local artisans.

Browse a fascinating selection of:
Beautiful handcrafted jewelry
One-of-a-kind artisan creations
Sparkling crystals and minerals
Polished rocks and gemstones
Natural specimens
Stone slabs for lapidary work
And many other earth-inspired treasures!

Every item tells a story — whether it was discovered in the field or transformed into art by skilled silversmiths and lapidary artists. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet local artisans, learn about rocks and minerals, and find unique gifts you won’t see anywhere else.
Free admission – Fun for all ages!

Reno Town Mall
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 17, 2026.

Event Supported By

Reno Gem & Mineral Society
publicity@renogms.org
https://renogms.org/
Reno Town Mall
4001 South Virginia St
Reno, Nevada 89502
publicity@renogms.org
https://renogms.org/artisan-craft-fair/