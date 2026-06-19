Soccer Watch Party: Columbia vs Congo | Reno Public Market

Time & Location

Jun 23, 2026, 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Reno Public Market is hosting a soccer watch party for the Columbia vs Congo match on its large screen above its stage. Fans are invited to gather at Reno Public Market, which will serve as the city’s soccer watch party headquarters. Reno Public Market will also display all tournament matches during normal business hours. Additional watch parties may be added later in the tournament, depending on venue availability and other scheduled events.

For more information, vist renopublicmarket.com.

