Tahoe Talk on the Water: Operation Clean up the Lake

Enjoy a relaxing evening of free-flowing fine wine by Highway 12 Winery, a riveting talk by a specialist in their field, and the great company of like-minded outdoor lovers while aboard the iconic paddleboat, the Tahoe Gal.

Tickets are $60 per person and include the cruise, wine, and a guided program. Dinner is available, with menu items ranging from $12 to $25 (e.g., sandwiches, salads, and small plates). A cash bar will be available. Seats are limited, so a reservation is required. Proceeds benefit the many great works of the Sierra State Parks Foundation.

We highly recommend guests arrive at 5:30 pm as the boat leaves sharply at 6 pm! We predict the boat will return to the docks at 8:30 pm.

This Month:

Beneath the surface of Lake Tahoe and the alpine lakes of the Eastern Sierra lies a hidden world of submerged litter, lost history, and emerging environmental challenges. In this talk, Jenny Uvira shares an inside look at the work behind Clean Up The Lake, including large-scale underwater cleanup efforts, high-elevation dive operations, and the growing threat of aquatic invasive species.

Through real stories from the field, Jenny will highlight what is being found below the surface, how this data is being used to inform environmental protection, and why deeper waters are becoming a critical focus for future cleanup efforts. The talk offers a rare perspective into what lies unseen in our freshwater systems and what it takes to protect them.

Jenny Uvira is the Programs Manager at Clean Up The Lake, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting freshwater ecosystems through scuba-based cleanup, aquatic invasive species monitoring, and environmental education. With a background in engineering and a focus on data-driven environmental work, Jenny helps lead large-scale underwater cleanup operations across Lake Tahoe and the Eastern Sierra.

Since joining Clean Up The Lake, she has helped expand the organization’s work beyond Tahoe into high-elevation alpine lakes, including the Mammoth Lakes Basin, where the team conducts cleanups, invasive species surveys, and remote dive operations. Jenny plays a key role in program development, partnerships, and field operations, working to connect science, storytelling, and community engagement to protect what lies unseen beneath the surface.