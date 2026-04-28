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Team Hope Walk Reno

Team Hope Walk Reno

Join us for the Team Hope Walk, HDSA’s nationwide fundraising event bringing together families, friends, and communities to support those affected by Huntington’s disease. Your participation helps fund lifesaving research, family services, and advocacy efforts—all while spreading hope for a cure.

Register today, walk with purpose, and help make a difference—one step at a time.

Virginia Lake Park
09:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Huntington's Disease Society of America Reno
9494001217
rickkoser@hotmail.com
https://give.hdsa.org/event/2026-team-hope-walk-reno/e723890
Virginia Lake Park
1980 Lakeside Dr.
Reno, Nevada 89509
https://www.reno.gov/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/141/2864?cftype=FacilityDirectory