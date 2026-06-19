Trees: A Photographic Study in Determination for Artown at RPM

Time & Location

Jul 05, 2026, 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM PDT

Reno Public Market, 299 E Plumb Ln, Reno, NV 89502, USA

About the Event

Trees: A Photographic Study in Determination explores the intricate relationship between resilience and the natural world, particularly through the lens of trees in various landscapes. Utilizing black-and-white photography, the artist captures the stark beauty of these enduring forms, revealing their character and strength against the elements. Each piece serves as a meditation on survival, showcasing trees that stand alone or in clusters, often in challenging environments. I am driven by a fascination with the stories that trees tell—how they adapt, endure, and thrive despite adversity. This exploration is influenced by my deep appreciation for nature and its ability to evoke a sense of tranquility and reflection. I find the monochromatic palette enhances the textures and contrasts within each scene, inviting viewers to contemplate the interplay of light and shadow, as well as the emotional resonance of solitude and perseverance.

This is an Artown 2026 event.

Event Link - https://www.renopublicmarket.com/events/trees-a-photographic-study-in-determination-for-artown-2026-07-05-12-00