KUNR Youth Media Program recognized as 2026 CTE Champion Award

Huge Congratulations to Maria Palma , who is leading KUNR Youth Media in partnership with the WCSD Reno High Multimedia Teacher, Mr. Brian La Torre.

KUNR Youth Media is a semester-long hands-on journalism internship program established in 2017, partnering with the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno and WCSD. It trains high school students in radio production, interviewing, and audio editing to create stories for air.

The WCSD Career and Technical Education (CTE) Night of Excellence is an annual celebration honoring outstanding students in CTE programs. It serves as a platform to recognize excellence quality programs, showcase achievements, and highlight effective educators to celebrate their success.

The event is on May 21, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the TMCC William N. Pennington Applied Technology Center, 475 Edison Way, Reno, NV 89502.