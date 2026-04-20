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KUNR Youth Media Program recognized as 2026 CTE Champion Award

KUNR Public Radio | By KUNR Staff
Published April 20, 2026 at 3:58 PM PDT
KUNR's Youth Media Coordinator Maria Palma pictured holding a WCSD student intern host sign with Work-Based Learning Coordinator, Crystal Edwards (left), and Reno High School Multimedia Teacher, Mr. Brian La Torre (right).
Joshua Taufa Hartzog
KUNR's Youth Media Coordinator, Maria Palma, pictured holding a sign with WCSD Work-Based Learning Coordinator, Crystal Edwards (left), and Reno High School Multimedia Teacher, Mr. Brian La Torre (right).

KUNR Public Radio’s Youth Media program will be recognized as this year’s 2026 CTE Champion Award at the Washoe County School District's (WCSD) annual CTE Night of Excellence!

Huge Congratulations to Maria Palma, who is leading KUNR Youth Media in partnership with the WCSD Reno High Multimedia Teacher, Mr. Brian La Torre.

KUNR Youth Media is a semester-long hands-on journalism internship program established in 2017, partnering with the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno and WCSD. It trains high school students in radio production, interviewing, and audio editing to create stories for air.

The WCSD Career and Technical Education (CTE) Night of Excellence is an annual celebration honoring outstanding students in CTE programs. It serves as a platform to recognize excellence quality programs, showcase achievements, and highlight effective educators to celebrate their success.

The event is on May 21, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. at the TMCC William N. Pennington Applied Technology Center, 475 Edison Way, Reno, NV 89502.
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