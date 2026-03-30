145,000 Nevadans could lose Medicaid under Big Beautiful Bill new report shows

People who are self-employed, family caregivers, or have difficulties working but aren’t disabled are most at risk. They will need to meet new work requirements and six-month redeterminations, or prove they remain exempt. The changes go into effect in January.

Katherine Hempstead, a senior policy officer with the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, said the rollout will vary depending on how much each state can automate data to determine eligibility.

“Match people on SNAP to people in Medicaid, because then you can see whether people are exempt from a SNAP work requirement. There’s also pulling in payroll, being able to figure out who’s a parent, what medical treatment people have gotten,” Hempstead said.