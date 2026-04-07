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Nevada court rules detained immigrants have right to be released in certain cases

KUNR Public Radio | By Lucia Starbuck
Published April 7, 2026 at 9:32 AM PDT
Sora Shimazaki
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Pexels

Immigrant advocates are celebrating a recent ruling in favor of a class action lawsuit filed in part by the ACLU of Nevada and UNLV Immigration Clinic against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice.

Multiple policies set by the President Trump’s administration last year required all immigrants who entered the U.S. without inspection to be detained – without the chance to be released while their cases moved forward. That process can take months or even years.

These policies violated due process, said Sadmira Ramic, ACLU of Nevada senior attorney.

“You’re talking about people who have lived here for decades and have had no significant impact in terms of their criminal history, forced to spend time in prison, while the civil case, their immigration case, proceeds,” Ramic said. “It can break people down. It can force them to just want to give up and say, ‘I want to be deported.’”

The ruling last week allows detained immigrants in Nevada to request a bond hearing and return home while their cases are decided. Ramic said that’s already been successful for the two people the ACLU is representing: a DACA recipient and an immigrant who was a victim of a crime.

The next steps include notifying eligible immigrants of their right to a bond hearing and making sure the ruling is implemented statewide.

Several other states have similar ongoing litigation.
Tags
Local Stories ImmigrationDepartment of JusticeDepartment of Homeland SecurityimmigrantsACLU of Nevadauniversity of nevada las vegas
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show Purple Politics Nevada. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
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