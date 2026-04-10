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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Apr. 10, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published April 10, 2026 at 11:21 AM PDT

Expect showers on and off throughout the day. Reno will see a high of 64 degrees with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. In areas with severe thunderstorm warnings, you may see hail up to an inch in diameter.

Saturday’s high in Reno will be 60 degrees. Rain showers may continue along with snow in the Sierra. By Sunday, snow levels will drop to the valley level, allowing for a light dusting. The foothills may see a couple of inches, while the peaks may receive a couple of feet.

Next week is off to a chilly start with a high of 55 and potential freezes on Monday and Tuesday night.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
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KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.