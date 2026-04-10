Big changes ahead at Incline Beach as $11M project gets underway

Construction is set to begin at Incline Beach in mid-April for a new beach house facility.

The Incline Beach House Project will replace the aging snack bar, tiki bar, and restrooms. Plans include a commercial kitchen, ordering windows, patio seating, fire pits, and restrooms available year-round.

“The main goal is to replace the 60 plus year old facilities that are currently at Incline Beach, with modern infrastructure that better meets the needs of Incline Village residents and their guests,” said Paul Raymore with the Incline Village General Improvement District.

During construction, the main entrance to Incline Beach will close. A temporary entrance will open nearby, but parking will be limited.

The “Music on the Beach” concert series will also relocate next door to Ski Beach for the 2026 season.

The nearly 11-million-dollar project has been in the works for nearly a decade.