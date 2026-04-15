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All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Apr. 15, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published April 15, 2026 at 1:42 PM PDT

Today's high in Reno will be around 63 degrees, which is about average for April. There’s a wind advisory in effect with expected wind gusts of over 50 mph. Be sure to secure loose items. Along with the wind, there will be scattered rain showers in Humboldt, Pershing, Churchill and Elko counties.

By tomorrow, the rain showers will turn into snow showers for Elko and surrounding counties. There will be a sharp drop in temperatures with Reno’s high expected to be around 49 degrees. A freeze watch has been issued today but will be in effect Thursday night going into Friday morning.

Friday and Saturday are looking clear and warm before returning to stormy weather next week.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
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KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.