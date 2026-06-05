Suspect charged in death of Pyramid Lake Paiute woman

Delshay Astor has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Scott's death, according to federal authorities .

Scott, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, was found inside a burning vehicle along Interstate 580 south of Reno in 2022. Investigators later ruled her death a homicide, launching a yearslong investigation involving local, state and federal law enforcement.

During a June 3 news conference officials said the charge marks a major step forward in the case.

“Four years and four months after this horrific crime, Mr. Astor has been charged,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Delzotto said. “It is our hope that this case serves as a reminder that regardless of the duration of investigations, our commitment to seeking justice for victims and their families remains unwavering.”

If convicted, Astor faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony also released a statement following the announcement. Tribal leaders noted that Astor is an enrolled member of the colony and said they would not comment on the allegations while the case moves through the court system.

“Anna Marie was more than a name in a case — she was a beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, auntie, and friend whose life mattered deeply to her family and community,” the statement said.

The case has drawn attention from tribal communities and advocates working to address the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis, which has highlighted violence against Native people and longstanding challenges in solving cases that cross multiple jurisdictions.

Authorities have not released details about the evidence that led to the charge. The case will now move forward in federal court.

