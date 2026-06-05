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Suspect charged in death of Pyramid Lake Paiute woman

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published June 5, 2026 at 9:57 AM PDT
People hold signs including one with an image of Anna Marie Scott with a red hand print over her mouth that reads, “Justice for Anna Marie Scott.” In the background is a sign that reads, “Pyramid Lake.”
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
People march to bring awareness of the missing and murdered Indigenous peoples crisis on May 3, 2024 at the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe reservation. Anna Marie Scott was found in the trunk of a burned vehicle on I-580 in 2022. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has not released new information about her death.

More than four years after Anna Scott was found dead near Reno, federal prosecutors have charged a suspect in her killing.

Delshay Astor has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Scott's death, according to federal authorities.

Scott, a member of the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe, was found inside a burning vehicle along Interstate 580 south of Reno in 2022. Investigators later ruled her death a homicide, launching a yearslong investigation involving local, state and federal law enforcement.

During a June 3 news conference officials said the charge marks a major step forward in the case.

“Four years and four months after this horrific crime, Mr. Astor has been charged,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Delzotto said. “It is our hope that this case serves as a reminder that regardless of the duration of investigations, our commitment to seeking justice for victims and their families remains unwavering.”

If convicted, Astor faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The Reno-Sparks Indian Colony also released a statement following the announcement. Tribal leaders noted that Astor is an enrolled member of the colony and said they would not comment on the allegations while the case moves through the court system.

“Anna Marie was more than a name in a case — she was a beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, auntie, and friend whose life mattered deeply to her family and community,” the statement said.

The case has drawn attention from tribal communities and advocates working to address the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People crisis, which has highlighted violence against Native people and longstanding challenges in solving cases that cross multiple jurisdictions.

Authorities have not released details about the evidence that led to the charge. The case will now move forward in federal court.
Local News
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma