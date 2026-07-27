Great Reno Balloon Race adds extra day of events

The Great Reno Balloon Race will brighten the skies for the 45th time this September.

It’s not uncommon to look up on any given morning in Reno and see a hot air balloon or two. But during the Great Reno Balloon Race , thousands of people flock to Rancho San Rafael Park to witness dozens of balloons rising into the air.

Event announcer Shila Morris said that in the past, locals have complained that the event is too busy on the weekend. So this year, the Great Reno Balloon race will start a day early — on Thursday instead of Friday.

“You've always seen balloons in the sky on Thursday morning,” she said, “but Thursday used to not include the Super Glow Show and Dawn Patrol. Now all four days include all three events. You get Super Glow Show, you get Dawn Patrol, and you get Mass Ascension.”

Morris is hopeful that this will let more people experience the event, especially locals who might be busy on the weekends. There will also be discounted parking available Thursday morning.

She’s especially excited since this year marks the balloon race’s 45th anniversary. It’s the world’s largest free hot air balloon event, so the fact that it’s been going for so many years says a lot about how much the community values it, Morris said.

On the day of the event, Morris recommends arriving early, well before the 5 a.m. start time, to find a good spot to watch the show.

“Bring your blankets,” she added. “It's cold in the beginning. It's warm by the end. And don't worry, the time will fly by. You'll love it. Every moment of it is such a joy.”

The Great Reno Balloon Race runs from September 10-13, but no matter what day you attend, you’re sure to be blown away by the show.