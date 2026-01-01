Emma Charles is a journalism major at UNR with an emphasis in film and media production and minors in cultural anthropology, creative writing, and public health. They're passionate about using journalism as a tool to help people understand complex topics, and seek out opportunities to write about social justice issues and niche communities.

Having grown up in Minden, they're proud to call Northern Nevada home. Outside of journalism, Emma enjoys reading, historical fencing, and listening to audio drama.

