Food Bank of Northern Nevada provides free summer meals for kids

The Food Bank of Northern Nevada kicked off its Kid’s Summer Cafe program at Gepford Park on Monday. It provides free meals to kids throughout Washoe County.

At the park, children lined up to get lunch from a picnic table. Each child received a sandwich, an orange, carrots, and a milk carton.

The free meal is part of the Food Bank of Northern Nevada’s summer program. It provides lunches to kids 2 to 18 at various locations throughout Reno.

The food bank’s Aramelle Wheeler said the program helps take some of the financial strain off parents.

Wheeler said that she dealt with food insecurity as a child, so the program and its impact on children are very important to her.

“They can just go about and actually enjoy their summer, as every child deserves to, without having to worry about whether or not there's going to be food for their lunch,” Wheeler said.

The food bank partners with the Nevada Department of Agriculture and the Washoe County School District to make sure every meal meets their nutritional requirements.

The event at Gepford featured lawn games, face painting, and free books.