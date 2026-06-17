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New faces on the Washoe Library Board of Trustees

KUNR Public Radio | By Malory Shaw
Published June 17, 2026 at 11:14 AM PDT
Andrea Tavener was unanimously elected as a trustee during the initial voting round.
Washoe County
Andrea Tavener was unanimously elected as a trustee during the initial voting round.

On June 16, the Washoe Board of County Commissioners appointed two people to the Library Board of Trustees. After four rounds of voting, the board appointed Andrea Tavener and Marcus Nesbitt out of 25 applicants.

During public comments, many residents voiced the need for trustees who serve as advocates — for the libraries’ role in education and the community.

Tavener said she will prioritize fiscal goals, such as finalizing the library board's strategic plan due at the end of the year, to keep federal and state funding.

According to her publicly available resume, Tavener has experience with the Washoe County Library system. She previously worked as a community resource center manager and as a development and public information officer.

Nesbitt’s resume says he’s a security professional at Allied Universal. He did not appear at the meeting or speak during public comment. Both appointees will begin their term on July 1 and will end on June 30, 2030.

In addition, Commissioner Alexis Hill was appointed as the liaison between the county commissioners and the library trustees. The last time the county appointed someone to this role was in January 2015.
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Local News Washoe County librariesWashoe County Commission
Malory Shaw
Malory Shaw is a bilingual journalism major at the University of Nevada, Reno. Previous to her role at KUNR, she worked as a data surveillance intern at the Electronic Frontier Foundation where she developed open-source investigation and data management skills. She currently works at the Latino Research Center managing their social media and connecting to the northern Nevada Latino community.
See stories by Malory Shaw