New faces on the Washoe Library Board of Trustees

On June 16, the Washoe Board of County Commissioners appointed two people to the Library Board of Trustees. After four rounds of voting, the board appointed Andrea Tavener and Marcus Nesbitt out of 25 applicants.

During public comments, many residents voiced the need for trustees who serve as advocates — for the libraries’ role in education and the community.

Tavener said she will prioritize fiscal goals, such as finalizing the library board's strategic plan due at the end of the year, to keep federal and state funding.

According to her publicly available resume, Tavener has experience with the Washoe County Library system. She previously worked as a community resource center manager and as a development and public information officer.

Nesbitt’s resume says he’s a security professional at Allied Universal. He did not appear at the meeting or speak during public comment. Both appointees will begin their term on July 1 and will end on June 30, 2030.

In addition, Commissioner Alexis Hill was appointed as the liaison between the county commissioners and the library trustees. The last time the county appointed someone to this role was in January 2015.