Fourth of July pet safety

While fireworks are a lot of fun for humans, they can be less so for our furry companions.

Sydney Denham of the SPCA said the Fourth of July is often the busiest time of year for animal shelters. For pets, fireworks aren’t an entertaining light show. They’re loud, unexpected noises and flashes of light. They can cause pets to panic and run.

Denham said keeping your pet safe starts early in the day.

“The biggest thing is exercise them before the fireworks start,” she said. “Go early in the morning, because a tired dog is often a calmer dog.”

When the fireworks do start, keep your pet in a calm, quiet space. Keeps doors, windows, and doggie doors closed. Leave them with their favorite items, and make sure they have access to enrichment activities. Denham recommended puzzle feeders and long lasting chews.

“Play some quiet music as well, so anything to distract them from those loud booms that are going on outside,” she said.

If you can, try to get into the vet before the 4th. Make sure that any anxiety medication your pet takes is filled, and check that the information on their microchip is up to date.

Denham said this information is the most effective way to reunite lost pets with their owners. Make sure your contact information on their collar is accurate as well.

If your pet does get lost, start looking for them immediately. Don’t wait. Check nearby houses and Washoe County Regional Animal Services .

Following these steps is a great way to keep your pet safe and ensure you have an enjoyable Fourth of July.

