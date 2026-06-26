Emerald Bay Shuttle returns for summer

The Emerald Bay Shuttle returned June 26 and will operate daily through Labor Day, providing transportation between South and West Shore communities, Emerald Bay, and the Eagle Falls Trailhead.

Transportation officials said the seasonal shuttle is designed to reduce traffic congestion and discourage unsafe roadside parking along the busy Emerald Bay corridor.

The shuttle will run daily until 5 p.m. throughout the season.

Drivers should also be aware of additional parking restrictions that will be enforced this summer. Last season, the California Highway Patrol issued more than 200 parking citations in the Emerald Bay corridor for illegal parking.

Online reservations for the shuttle are now available.

