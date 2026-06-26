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Emerald Bay Shuttle returns for summer

KUNR Public Radio | By Maria Palma
Published June 26, 2026 at 12:40 PM PDT
Emerald Bay Shuttle
Courtesy of the Tahoe Fund and Keep Tahoe Blue.
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Jeff Freeman
Emerald Bay Shuttle

Visitors heading to Emerald Bay this summer will once again have an alternative to driving and searching for limited parking.

The Emerald Bay Shuttle returned June 26 and will operate daily through Labor Day, providing transportation between South and West Shore communities, Emerald Bay, and the Eagle Falls Trailhead.

Transportation officials said the seasonal shuttle is designed to reduce traffic congestion and discourage unsafe roadside parking along the busy Emerald Bay corridor.

The shuttle will run daily until 5 p.m. throughout the season.

Drivers should also be aware of additional parking restrictions that will be enforced this summer. Last season, the California Highway Patrol issued more than 200 parking citations in the Emerald Bay corridor for illegal parking.

Online reservations for the shuttle are now available.
Local News
Maria Palma
Maria Palma joined KUNR Public Radio in December 2022 as a staff reporter. She reports on regional news, including environmental and social issues in the Lake Tahoe region, and hosts Al Aire con KUNR, the station’s first Spanish-language news segment highlighting community stories.
See stories by Maria Palma