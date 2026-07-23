Climate change is costing people quality sleep

A good night’s rest helps the body prepare for the day ahead, but a new report from Climate Central finds that hotter night temperatures are making it harder for people to get proper sleep.

The study, which focused on data between 2020 through 2025, shows globally, the average person lost 56 hours of sleep per year, or about a full week of sleep.

The report says 6 of those hours are tied to a warming climate. Kelton Ray Minor, professor of behavioral science at the University of Copenhagen, said a hot night’s sleep can have long-term health consequences.

“When people are forced to sleep less, they have much worse cognitive functioning the next day,” he said.

Sleep is crucial for regulating body temperature. It affects mood, focus, the immune system, and even heart health.

Minor said these consequences can be especially harmful for vulnerable groups including unhoused populations, incarcerated people, the elderly, and children.

“In most locations where it's hotter at night, you see this sort of increase in the air's capacity to withhold moisture, and this sponge can act as sort of a blanket that keeps temperature warm near the ground where people sleep,” he said.

According to the report, people in Reno experience 21 hours of heat-related sleep loss annually. 4 of those hours are due to climate change. While that may not seem like much, Reno remains one of the fastest warming cities in the country .

“For a place like Reno, there has to be a lot of focus on providing equitable access to cooling to ensure that everyone can get a cool night of slumber,” Minor said.

Staying cool at night can be costly, as access to air conditioning, and proper ventilation vary. Minor recommends keeping houses cool during the day, to ensure a good night’s rest.