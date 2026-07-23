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Climate change is costing people quality sleep

KUNR Public Radio | By Lupe Alvarez,
Bert Johnson
Published July 23, 2026 at 10:47 AM PDT
Average annual hours of heat-related sleep loss due to climate change (2020-2025) in 253 U.S. cities.
Climate Central
Average annual hours of heat-related sleep loss due to climate change (2020-2025) in 253 U.S. cities.

A good night’s rest helps the body prepare for the day ahead, but a new report from Climate Central finds that hotter night temperatures are making it harder for people to get proper sleep.

The study, which focused on data between 2020 through 2025, shows globally, the average person lost 56 hours of sleep per year, or about a full week of sleep.

The report says 6 of those hours are tied to a warming climate. Kelton Ray Minor, professor of behavioral science at the University of Copenhagen, said a hot night’s sleep can have long-term health consequences.

“When people are forced to sleep less, they have much worse cognitive functioning the next day,” he said.

Sleep is crucial for regulating body temperature. It affects mood, focus, the immune system, and even heart health.

Minor said these consequences can be especially harmful for vulnerable groups including unhoused populations, incarcerated people, the elderly, and children.

“In most locations where it's hotter at night, you see this sort of increase in the air's capacity to withhold moisture, and this sponge can act as sort of a blanket that keeps temperature warm near the ground where people sleep,” he said.

According to the report, people in Reno experience 21 hours of heat-related sleep loss annually. 4 of those hours are due to climate change. While that may not seem like much, Reno remains one of the fastest warming cities in the country.

“For a place like Reno, there has to be a lot of focus on providing equitable access to cooling to ensure that everyone can get a cool night of slumber,” Minor said.

Staying cool at night can be costly, as access to air conditioning, and proper ventilation vary. Minor recommends keeping houses cool during the day, to ensure a good night’s rest.
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Lupe Alvarez
Guadalupe Alvarez is a student at the Reynolds School of Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno. She is currently pursuing her Masters in multimedia, with an emphasis in science communications, and works as a Graduate Assistant with The Hitchcock Project for Visualizing Science. Her reporting interests include issues related to ecology, conservation, environment, and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Lupe Alvarez
Bert Johnson
Bert is KUNR’s senior correspondent. He covers stories that resonate across Nevada and the region, with a focus on environment, political extremism and Indigenous communities.
See stories by Bert Johnson