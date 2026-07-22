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Local organizations offer back-to-school vaccine clinics

KUNR Public Radio | By Emma Charles
Published July 22, 2026 at 7:00 AM PDT
A blue sign with a red vertical stripe on its side reads in white letters, “Washoe County Administration,” with an arrow that points to the right and reads, “Health District Building.” The sign is outdoors, with a fence and greenery behind it.
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio
Northern Nevada Public Health is providing back to school vaccines at two events in August.

Public health officials urge parents to vaccinate students before class is back in session.

Washoe County students have to get a series of vaccinations before entering kindergarten, seventh grade, and their senior year.

And with the first day of school just around the corner, local providers are offering the chance for students to get caught up.

For example, Northern Nevada Public Health is offering vaccines at two events in August.

Public health nurse Victoria Nicolson said illnesses like measles and chickenpox can thrive in schools, which is why the requirements are in place.

“This is a congregation setting where there's a lot of individuals coming from multiple locations, and it's a setting that is easily shared space,” she said. “Not just your water bottle and shared space with your pencil, but sharing those germs that people have as well.”

Northern Nevada Public Health is accepting walk-ins, but Nicolson said it’s best to make an appointment.

Catholic Charities and Community Health Alliance are also holding back to school clinics.

All three are offering free vaccines for children who are uninsured.
Local News
Emma Charles
Emma Charles is a journalism major at UNR with an emphasis in film and media production.
See stories by Emma Charles