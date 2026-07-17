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KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Voter roll purge? ID? Election changes hark back to Jim Crow voter suppression tactics

By Lucia Starbuck
Published July 17, 2026 at 12:31 PM PDT
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

The United States has a long history of voter suppression tactics. As the 2026 General Election heats up, some of those same Jim Crow-era efforts to purge voter rolls, require identification, and disseminate untrue claims of widespread voter fraud are being shared while President Trump is attempting to federalize elections, including in Nevada. Tune in to this month’s episode of KUNR’s Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck to learn about the state’s election laws and outside strategies to restrict voting rights.

Guests: Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and Emory University Robert W. Woodruff Professor of African American Studies Carol Anderson.

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2026 Election 2026 electionvoting
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
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Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.