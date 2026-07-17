Voter roll purge? ID? Election changes hark back to Jim Crow voter suppression tactics

The United States has a long history of voter suppression tactics. As the 2026 General Election heats up, some of those same Jim Crow-era efforts to purge voter rolls, require identification, and disseminate untrue claims of widespread voter fraud are being shared while President Trump is attempting to federalize elections, including in Nevada. Tune in to this month’s episode of KUNR’s Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck to learn about the state’s election laws and outside strategies to restrict voting rights.

Guests: Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar and Emory University Robert W. Woodruff Professor of African American Studies Carol Anderson.