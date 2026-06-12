Who survived Nevada’s primaries and the fight ahead

Nevada candidates will have five months to make their case to voters ahead of the November election. While results from Tuesday’s Primary are still preliminary, clear winners emerged on election night. Tune in to this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck to hear how Trump-endorsed David Flippo defeated a longtime family cattle-rancher, who will now face former state Assembly leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson, along with the fight heating up between incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo and Democratic Attorney General Ford. The main question: Are you happy with the current direction of the state and the country?

Guests: Associate professor of political science Jeremy Gelman, College of Southern Nevada history professor Sondra Cosgrove, and sound bites from Benitez-Thompson, Flippo, and Ford collected by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck, Emma Charles, Maria Palma, Lupe Alvarez, and The Nevada Independent’s James Wolfgang Perez and Nick Stewart.