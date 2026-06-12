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KUNR logo with “Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck” headline next to an illustration of a microphone shaped like the state of Nevada. The background is a gradient that fades from red to purple to blue.
Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck

Who survived Nevada’s primaries and the fight ahead

By Lucia Starbuck
Published June 12, 2026 at 4:02 PM PDT
Lucia Starbuck
/
KUNR Public Radio

Nevada candidates will have five months to make their case to voters ahead of the November election. While results from Tuesday’s Primary are still preliminary, clear winners emerged on election night. Tune in to this month’s episode of Purple Politics Nevada with Lucia Starbuck to hear how Trump-endorsed David Flippo defeated a longtime family cattle-rancher, who will now face former state Assembly leader Teresa Benitez-Thompson, along with the fight heating up between incumbent Gov. Joe Lombardo and Democratic Attorney General Ford. The main question: Are you happy with the current direction of the state and the country?

Guests: Associate professor of political science Jeremy Gelman, College of Southern Nevada history professor Sondra Cosgrove, and sound bites from Benitez-Thompson, Flippo, and Ford collected by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck, Emma Charles, Maria Palma, Lupe Alvarez, and The Nevada Independent’s James Wolfgang Perez and Nick Stewart.

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2026 Election 2026 election
Lucia Starbuck
Lucia Starbuck is an award-winning political journalist and the host of KUNR’s monthly show <i>Purple Politics Nevada</i>. She is passionate about reporting during election season, attending community events, and talking to people about the issues that matter most to them.
See stories by Lucia Starbuck
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Purple Politics Nevada is produced by KUNR’s Lucia Starbuck. Vicki Adame is the show’s editor. Zoe Malen designed the show’s logo.