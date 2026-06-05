Reno City Council extends data center moratorium into 2027

During a nine-hour special meeting, the council finalized a temporary ban on special use permits for new data centers in Reno, making it the first city to do so in the state.

The vote passed 6-1, with councilmember Kathleen Taylor in opposition. The ban will last until Aug. 31, 2027, or until development regulations are in place.

The moratorium was initially proposed to last six months, however, during the meeting, councilmember Devon Reese moved to extend the ban.

“I just think we will need more time than we are allowing ourselves. Government is very bad at moving quickly and when we do move quickly, we do it very poorly,” Reese said.

This decision came amid intense pressure from environmental groups, indigenous water protectors, and community members in opposition to data center construction in the region.

Construction union leaders and members voiced opposition to a blanket moratorium, citing the jobs created by the centers were integral for the local workforce, but their comments were outnumbered.

The majority of public comments came from concerned citizens calling for the pause and even a full ban on centers in the region. They cited concerns about the large amounts of water and power needed for the centers as well as potential air, water, and noise pollution.

During this time, the city will develop regulations for future data centers. These will address issues including sustainability-related subjects and local impacts.

“No moratorium can be lifted in the absence of regulations,” Reese said.