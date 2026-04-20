All Weather Considered: Apr. 20, 2026

The high today in Reno will be around 72 degrees, with mostly clear skies and strong winds as we brace for the incoming storm system. The metro area is under a Lake Wind Advisory, with steady winds between 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow, Central Nevada will be under a High Wind Watch, with winds increasing to 35 to 40 mph and gusts over 60 mph. Along with the wind, expect snow in the Sierra going into Wednesday. Donner Pass could see up to 12 inches of snow by Tuesday night, with totals possibly reaching 18 inches by Wednesday.