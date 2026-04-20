© 2026 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Alexa devices are currently experiencing technical difficulties with streaming KUNR. Our team is actively working on a solution.
For continued listening, stream KUNR right here on KUNR.org or click here to download the KUNR app.
KUNR All Weather Considered logo
All Weather Considered

All Weather Considered: Apr. 20, 2026

KUNR Public Radio | By Ally Ibarra
Published April 20, 2026 at 2:25 PM PDT

The high today in Reno will be around 72 degrees, with mostly clear skies and strong winds as we brace for the incoming storm system. The metro area is under a Lake Wind Advisory, with steady winds between 10 to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph.

Tomorrow, Central Nevada will be under a High Wind Watch, with winds increasing to 35 to 40 mph and gusts over 60 mph. Along with the wind, expect snow in the Sierra going into Wednesday. Donner Pass could see up to 12 inches of snow by Tuesday night, with totals possibly reaching 18 inches by Wednesday.
Local Stories
Ally Ibarra
Ally Ibarra is a student, intern reporter at KUNR majoring in Journalism at the University of Nevada, Reno.
See stories by Ally Ibarra
University of Nevada Reno logos for the Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.

KUNR’s All Weather Considered is made possible by UNR’s Reynolds School of Journalism and College of Science.