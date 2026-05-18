Reno’s Holland Project gives young artists a stage for music, art and community

The Holland Project runs on more than electricity, it runs on people power. Volunteers handle everything from checking tickets to hanging gallery lights, and helping set the tone for each event.

For 16-year-old Oliver Raker, who has volunteered for six years, the experience feels less like work and more like community.

“Volunteering for a Holland Project event, honestly, it just kind of feels like hanging out,” Raker said. “You’re there having a good time. It doesn’t really feel like volunteer hours. It feels more like hanging out.”

Over time, Raker has watched the space grow into what he describes as a vital safe space for Reno’s youth. He also helps run Bloom, an open mic night where young people share everything from poetry to humor.

But at the center of The Holland Project is the work itself. Whether it’s a touring punk band or a local student’s first art show, the space gives emerging artists an opportunity to share their work in a professional setting.

Galena High School junior Leah Golish entered two pieces in a Holland showcase last October. She said the atmosphere stands apart from more traditional galleries.

“I noticed that The Holland Project was very youth-oriented,” Golish said. “It had a stage where several bands played. It felt more youthful, like a fresh and fun art gallery for younger people.”

While other galleries can feel formal or geared toward older audiences, Holland makes art more accessible to her generation, Golish said.

“It was cool to be there with so many other young artists,” she said. “It’s a great way for me to get my work out there.”

For some, that early exposure can turn into long-term opportunity. Raker recalled a musician from Dayton who got his start performing at Holland and is now a professional artist.

As a nonprofit, The Holland Project also invests back into the community, supporting programs like Girls Rock Reno helping develop the next generation of performers and creatives.

“The Holland Project, from my perspective, is a great opportunity for aspiring artists,” Raker said. “They really help the community of Reno and the entirety of Northern Nevada.”

Disha Rohith is a junior at Galena High School and a participant in KUNR’s Youth Media program, a special partnership with the Washoe County School District to train the next generation of journalists.

