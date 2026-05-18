Reno’s longstanding role as host city for national bowling tournament

In mid-March, Reno’s National Bowling Stadium was buzzing. Fans, friends, and families were packed in as loud announcements played, and the walkout music set the stage for the evening’s competition rounds.

Down on the lanes, the sound of crashing pins filled the air. Bowlers were already deep

into practice; their eyes were on the pins and a big cash prize at the end.

The USBC Open Championships brings bowlers from across the country to compete for big cash prizes. Swarming the downtown area, competitors explore local businesses and book entire hotels.

Reno has hosted the championships 15 times since the event began in 1977, with no signs of slowing down. The city recently renewed its contract with Visit Reno Tahoe through 2038, said Aaron Smith with the United States Bowling Congress.

“It’s been a long-standing partnership,” Smith said. “We’ve been here regularly dating back to 1977. We know what Reno brings as a host city, and the city understands what the bowlers bring to town. That combination makes it a strong partnership, and one we’re excited to extend through 2038.”

The USBC draws thousands of visitors each year, creating a surge of customers for Reno’s local businesses through its “Insider’s Advantage” program, Smith said.

“So I think it’s a great new aspect of the tournament,” he said. “It encourages bowlers to experience more of what Reno has to offer. If they see a good deal a little farther from downtown, hopefully they’ll go check it out. It helps local businesses too, and you see that influx of bowling jerseys all around town.”

The event also places a major demand on local lodging, more than 55,000 bowlers were expected over the course of the tournament.

Smith pointed to long-standing relationships with Reno hotels as key to making that possible.

“So the communication between all the hotels in the area is very important,” he said. “We’ve had a longstanding partnership with Caesars Entertainment, and they’ve gone above and beyond to make sure bowlers have a great experience staying there.”

For many participants, the tournament is more than competition. It’s also a getaway.

Chad Reimer, who traveled from Minnesota, said the event offers a break from long winters and small-town routine.

“I live in Minnesota, so there’s nothing to do in the winter,” Reimer said. “It’s a lot of snow, so we have a bowling center in our town. It’s a great way to get out and do things with friends a couple nights a week.”

For the USBC, the goal remains the same: give bowlers a chance to travel and support local communities and businesses.

Lucas Hinds is a student at Debbie Smith CTE Academy and a participant in KUNR’s Youth Media program, a special partnership with the Washoe County School District to train the next generation of journalists.

