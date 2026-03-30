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KUNR Arts on the Airwaves radio show logo. Explore Northern Nevada’s Art Scene with host Chris Morrison.
Arts on the Airwaves

Truckee Literary Crawl April 10 and 11

By Chris Morrison
Published March 30, 2026 at 9:27 AM PDT
Truckee Literary Crawl logo

The second annual Truckee Literary Crawl, featuring over sixty authors, takes place on April 10 and 11 at several Truckee venues.

Jeff Brunings, Director of Development of the Tahoe Literary Festival, which also presents the Truckee Literary Crawl, says that the authors write in a number of different genres, from poetry to non-fiction, fiction, romance, children's literature, and more: 'These are really marquee authors, both locally in the North Tahoe area, the Reno area, as well as regionally throughout California, and as far away as Southern California, the Bay Area, Las Vegas. And we have authors coming in from the states of Washington, Utah, Colorado, just to attend and be part of the Truckee Literary Crawl.'

The authors will present readings from their works and take questions from the audience. The seven venues where events take place are 'all in easy, walkable distance from each other in downtown Truckee. They are art galleries. There's a theater. We have brew pubs, restaurants.'

'What I love about the Truckee Literary Crawl,' Brunings continues, 'it really is something for everyone. People who simply love to read, this is their chance to meet, get up close, and listen and ask questions of some of their favorite authors. It also attracts those that are inspired to write more and possibly even get published. And it's such a rare opportunity to hear the written word spoken by the person who wrote it.'

To see the schedule and register for the events of the Truckee Literary Crawl, tahoelitfest.com.

Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.

Arts on the Airwaves
Chris Morrison
Chris Morrison is Content Coordinator and Producer at KNCJ public radio, where he is the host of “KNCJ Wednesday Evening Classics” and “Horizons.”
See stories by Chris Morrison