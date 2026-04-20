Apex Concerts Presents Quintet Revelations April 22

The concert features violin duos by Jean-Marie Leclair and Giovanni Battista Viotti, and quintets for piano and strings by Anton Arensky and Camille Saint-Saëns.

Dmitri Atapine, co-artistic director of Apex Concerts, points out that 'Arensky and Saint-Saëns are not well-known to chamber music regular listeners.' However, he finds them to be 'incredible works. They're massive, they're symphonic. The Saint-Saëns in particular is a work of youth, is a work of exploration.'

The violin duets, says Atapine, constitute 'the most essential chamber music distilled to two players of the same instrument making music together. There's such a wealth of repertoire out there that comes out of that sense of camaraderie and fellowship, in a certain instrumental sense.'

Atapine describes the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center as 'the nation's premier presenter of chamber music.' The lineup for the Reno performance includes pianist Wu Han, violinists Chad Hoopes and Richard Lin, violist Milena Pájaro-van de Stadt, and Atapine himself as cellist.

'We are in awe of the community that we have here in Reno,' said Atapine of the Apex Concerts audience. 'We wouldn't be able to mount a season like this without the support and the love, the packed halls, and the encouragement that we receive from so many of our audience members.'

'Quintet Revelations' with the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, presented by Apex Concerts, is Wednesday, April 22 at 7:00 p.m. at the University of Nevada, Reno's Hall Recital Hall. apexconcerts.org for more.

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Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.