Sci-On Film Festival at Fleischmann Planetarium May 1-3

This year's Festival includes presentations of science and space films, live action and animated short films, and Secrets of the Universe, a dome show that discusses some of the universe's biggest mysteries and the scientists that are seeking to unravel them.

The Festival gets underway Friday, May 1 at 6:00 p.m. with a concert of science fiction-inspired music played by violinist Jessica Escobar. 'I believe this is the fifth year that I have been honored to play at the Planetarium,' says Escobar, who also regularly performs with the Reno Phil, Reno Chamber Orchestra, and other local ensembles.

The music she has chosen for her concerts has included music from science fiction films, along with 'video games, anime. I've even mixed in a little fantasy here and there. And then there's things that were not tied to anything science fiction per se, but that were drawn from things like Gustav Holst's The Planets.' Even popular songs like “When You Wish Upon a Star” and “Fly Me to the Moon” have been featured.

This year's performance by Escobar will include music from the Star Wars universe, and more. 'One piece that I'm intrigued by,' she continues, 'is one that I found called Der Hexenkönig, or The Witch King. It has elements of "Der Erlkönig" by Schubert.' It comes from a Chinese video game called Arknights, and includes quotations from Schubert's famous song.

Escobar says that she feels honored to be a part of the Sci-On Film Festival. 'I get to be a part of something that I personally love. I love cinema. And I love what science fiction is meant for. I love how it's an exploration, not so much of what technology could be achieved, but of what impact it would have on our species and others.'

Playing in the Dome Theater at the Fleischmann Planetarium is also special to her. 'I grew up going to that place. That place is a place of magic for me. So to then see it converted into like a little mini-concert hall where I'm the featured performer for a few minutes, that's more than I ever would have imagined, truly.'

Jessica Escobar's solo violin concert leads off the eleventh Annual Sci-On Film Festival, May 1-3 at the Fleischmann Planetarium and Science Center in Reno. sci-on.org for more.

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Support for 'Arts on the Airwaves' comes from The Nevada Arts Council… a state agency that provides public funding and support to artists and organizations, that benefit Nevadans in cities and rural communities statewide. More at NVArtsCouncil.org.