Children's librarians announce the winners of the Newbery and Caldecott medals

By Neda Ulaby
Published January 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM PST

America's librarians announce their top children's book picks virtually on Monday. Among the honors they're awarding are the 2021 Newbery and Caldecott medals.

