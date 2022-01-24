We are experiencing signal outages on 91.7 in Reno/Verdi and 91.9 in Susanville. We are looking into the cause and hope to have the signal restored soon.
Children's librarians announce the winners of the Newbery and Caldecott medals
Published January 24, 2022 at 1:30 PM PST
America's librarians announce their top children's book picks virtually on Monday. Among the honors they're awarding are the 2021 Newbery and Caldecott medals.
