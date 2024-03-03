© 2024 KUNR
Celebrating 60 years in Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Heavy snow, rain, and winds are expected throughout the Sierra and western Nevada through Sunday. Due to variable weather conditions, KUNR FM may experience intermittent outages; we apologize for the inconvenience. KUNR can be streamed on our website and the KUNR/NPR apps.

With winter on its way out, one Rocky Mountain town says goodbye to its ice castles

By Dan Boyce
Published March 3, 2024 at 4:59 AM PST

In a Colorado mountain town, an annual tradition of building ice castles met challenges this year due to warm winter weather.

Copyright 2024 NPR
U.S. Headlines
Dan Boyce
With over a decade of journalism experience, Dan joined Colorado Public Radio in 2018 as a regional reporter covering major news developments in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas. Previously in his career, he covered state government for Montana Public Radio as the capitol bureau chief. Additionally, Dan was a reporter for the Colorado public media collaborative, Inside Energy, and a freelance journalist whose work was featured on NPR’s Environment & Energy Collaborative.