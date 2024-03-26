© 2024 KUNR
Illustration of rolling hills with occasional trees and a radio tower.
Serving Northern Nevada and the Eastern Sierra
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUNR’s spring fund drive is happening now, and your gift to the station will go twice as far with a matching pledge from the KUNR Advisory Board!

Now is the time to act – click here to make a gift to KUNR today or increase your sustaining membership and have it matched.

Photos: Baltimore's Key Bridge collapses; search and rescue efforts continue

By Grace Widyatmadja
Published March 26, 2024 at 11:43 AM PDT
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed, Baltimore, Md., on March 26, 2024. <a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/license/2107843930?adppopup=true"></a>
Jay Fleming
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed, Baltimore, Md., on March 26, 2024.

Early Tuesday morning, a part of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed after the Dali, a nearly 1,000-foot-long container ship heading to Sri Lanka, crashed into it.

The collision launched a search-and-rescue operation as it was unclear how many people were in the Patapsco River. Officials say that eight construction workers were repairing potholes on the bridge at the time of the collapse. Two people have been rescued with one of them seriously injured. Authorities are calling it a "developing mass casualty event."

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Md.
/ Jay Fleming
/
Jay Fleming
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Md.
Baltimore mayor Brandon M. Scott at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
A blocked road that leads to the now collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
A blocked road that leads to the now-collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, Md.
In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images
/
Getty Images
In an aerial view, cargo ship Dali is seen after running into and collapsing the Francis Scott Key Bridge.
Governor Wes Moore speaks at a news conference at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Gov. Wes Moore speaks at a news conference at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed, Baltimore, Md.<a href="https://www.gettyimages.com/license/2107843937?adppopup=true"></a>
/ Jay Fleming
/
Jay Fleming
The steel frame of the Francis Scott Key Bridge sits on top of the container ship Dali after the bridge collapsed.
People in Orchard Beach looking at the Dali container ship and collapsed Francis Scott Key bridge.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
People in Orchard Beach look at the Dali container ship and collapsed Francis Scott Key bridge.
Gov. Wes Moore speaks during a news conference at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
/ Tyrone Turner/WAMU
/
Tyrone Turner/WAMU
Gov. Wes Moore speaks during a news conference at the Maryland Department of Transportation campus near the bridge.
U.S. Headlines
Grace Widyatmadja