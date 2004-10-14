© 2022 KUNR
Bob Mondello Review: 'Team America: World Police'

By Bob Mondello
Published October 14, 2004 at 9:00 PM PDT

The creators of South Park have something new to insult the sensibilities of just about everyone — an R-rated satire of big-budget action movies, the politics of Hollywood, Michael Moore, jingoistic patriotism and racial profiling gone awry. NPR's Bob Mondello says Team America: World Police, populated entirely by puppets, gives creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker a chance to blow up some of the most elaborate miniature sets ever built.

Bob Mondello
Bob Mondello, who jokes that he was a jinx at the beginning of his critical career — hired to write for every small paper that ever folded in Washington, just as it was about to collapse — saw that jinx broken in 1984 when he came to NPR.
